Cleaning drive, sapling planting mark World Environment Day in Alappuzha

Published - June 06, 2024 01:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari planting a sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari planting a sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Various programmes, including planting and distribution of saplings, marked World Environment Day in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

District Collector Alex Varghese inaugurated the day’s programme at the Collectorate. Mr. Varghese planted a sapling of Indian prickly ash on the occasion. Members from the District Sports Council, Green Rescue Action Force, Student Police Cadet, Sanatana Dharma College, Alappuzha, National Service Scheme, Green Army, Eco Club, and various department officials attended the programme.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari planted a sapling on the district panchayat office premises on the day.

The district-level World Environment Day programme of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board was held at SNM Higher Secondary School, Purakkad. It was inaugurated by H. Salam, MLA.

A programme organised under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority was inaugurated by District Judge K.K Balakrishnan. The judge planted a sapling on the District Court premises.

A cleaning drive was carried out at a park near Kallupalam under the aegis of the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board’s District Youth Centre. It was inaugurated by District Youth Coordinator James Samuel.

The Udaya Paristhithi Samiti, Pathirappally, launched a sapling planting drive. As part of the Green Udaya campaign, 60,000 saplings will be planted in the village.

In connection with the 60th anniversary of Udaya Library, saplings will be planted in all houses at Pathirappally. The programme is being implemented with the help of the Kerala Forest department, Agriculture department with people’s participation.

A seminar on environmental protection held at the KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, was inaugurated by environmentalist C.R. Neelakandan. On the occasion, KVM Trust director V.V. Pyarelal planted saplings on the campus. Faculty members and students took a pledge to protect the environment.

Various local bodies, government departments, and organisations in the district also organised programmes and planted saplings to mark the day.

