October 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, students, principals, faculty and staff of the Cherthala-based KVM group of educational institutions organised a cleaning drive at the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus stand at Cherthala on Friday. The drive organised in connection with the Swachchta hi Seva campaign was inaugurated by KSRTC Cherthala depot engineer Biju.