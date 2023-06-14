Cleaning drive held on the banks of Parvathy Puthanar

June 14, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Eanchakkal Residents’ Association (ERA) organised a drive on Wednesday to clear the bushes and weeds growing close to the Parvathy Puthanar along Puthenpalam Road at Vallakkadavu.

The drive was conducted to rid the area of snakes and other reptiles, the association said. Vallakadavu ward councillor Shajitha Nazar, Sreevaraham councillor S. Vijayakumar, Vallakadavu Muslim Jama-ath president Saifudeen Haji, Eanchakkal Residents’ Association president Dr. Stanley Jones, and secretary Saleem A.K., were present. The association also pointed out that the stretch of Parvathy Puthanar along Puthenpalam Road had turned into a trash dump. Although the authorities were aware of the situation, no action had been taken so far, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.