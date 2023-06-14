HamberMenu
Cleaning drive held on the banks of Parvathy Puthanar

June 14, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Eenchakkal Residents Association (ENRA) members during a clean-up drive organised by them on the banks of Parvathy Puthanar, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The Eanchakkal Residents’ Association (ERA) organised a drive on Wednesday to clear the bushes and weeds growing close to the Parvathy Puthanar along Puthenpalam Road at Vallakkadavu.

The drive was conducted to rid the area of snakes and other reptiles, the association said. Vallakadavu ward councillor Shajitha Nazar, Sreevaraham councillor S. Vijayakumar, Vallakadavu Muslim Jama-ath president Saifudeen Haji, Eanchakkal Residents’ Association president Dr. Stanley Jones, and secretary Saleem A.K., were present. The association also pointed out that the stretch of Parvathy Puthanar along Puthenpalam Road had turned into a trash dump. Although the authorities were aware of the situation, no action had been taken so far, it said.

