Cleaning drive at Sasthamcotta Lake as part of Safe Kollam

As part of its efforts to restore the lost glory of Sasthamcotta Lake, the district administration conducted a cleaning drive in the area on Tuesday in connection with the Safe Kollam project.

“It is each citizen’s duty to protect the environment and all waterbodies should be preserved for future generations. The complete cooperation of the public is needed to make Safe Kollam a success,” said District Collector B. Abdul Nasar, who participated in the drive.

Safe Kollam is an initiative of the district administration focussing on multiple aspects, including safe environment and safe water. The authorities have been conducting various awareness campaigns as part of a multilevel strategy to ensure proper waste management and strict enforcement of norms.

Volunteers removed invasive weeds, including African moss and plastic waste, from the lake and cleared the shore up to 100 m.

Mass effort

The police, Fire and Rescue Services, Suchitwa Mission, and residents participated in the drive.

Block panchayat president B. Arunamani, district panchayat member K. Shobhana, and Sasthamcotta grama panchayat president A. Naushad were present.