‘Cleaning campus’ programme held

A National Training Programme on ‘Cleaning campus’ was held at Christ College, Irinjalakkuda recently. The three-day sensitisation programme for stakeholders for responsible institutional waste management was organised in technical collaboration with CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) with financial aid from KSCSTE (Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment) as well as cooperation from Enviro club, Bhoomitrasena club and Biodiversity club of Christ college.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, M. Madhusudanan (Regional director, CPCB, Bengaluru) highlighted that change in lifestyle and increase in population play a key role in waste generation as well as risk of associated diseases.

Waste management

The programme discussed about implementation of effective waste management and necessity of creating awareness among people through educational institutions.

Mr. Madhusudanan congratulated the entire team for conducting a training session on such a relevant topic.

Susheela Nair, Engineer , Kerala State Pollution Control Board said that the concept of ‘My waste, My responsibility’ should reach society.

People’s attitude towards waste management should change and they should approach it with a great concern, she said.

Programme coordinator Manju N.J (Asst. Professor of Department of Environmental Science), Principal Mathew Paul Ukken, and Rekha V.B (Asst. Professor, Department of Environmental Science) also spoke.