Cleaning activities in all schools in Kerala on Friday: Sivankutty

June 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Cleaning activities should be taken up in all schools in the State on Friday, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at the announcement of the Government High School, Anakkara, Idukki, as ‘Green Campus Clean Campus’ on Thursday.

A health assembly should be convened in schools in the morning, the Minister said. Head teachers should address students on the importance of maintaining clean surroundings. This will be followed by cleaning operations on school campuses till noon. Classes will resume after this.

Mr. Sivankutty will perform the State-level inauguration of school clean-up drive at the Government Girls High School, Peroorkada, here at 9 a.m. on Friday. On Saturday, clean-ups should be held in all education offices, he said.

The message to students in the health assembly should touch upon the quick spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and Zika as well as influenza during the rainy season, steps to take to ensure that these communicable diseases do not spread, seeking treatment for fever by visiting a doctor after informing family and school teachers

It should also touch upon the need to drink boiled and cooled water, preventing water from stagnating and not entering or stepping into stagnant or dirty water, the need to avoid contact with dirty or stagnant water if one has wounds on hands or legs, how masks can be worn to prevent influenza, the importance of keeping surroundings clean, avoiding fruits bitten by birds or bats, keeping flower pot trays and fridge trays clean and so on.