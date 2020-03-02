Cleaner killed as bus catches fire at Kumily

A private bus was gutted in fire and its cleaner charred to death at Kumily early on Monday. The bus, which conducts service to Pasupara from Kumily, was parked near a petrol bunk after service on Sunday night. The cleaner, identified as Rajan, a resident of Uppukulam, was sleeping inside when the fire engulfed the bus.

Local people and crew of other buses tried to prevent the fire from spreading to the petrol bunk nearby.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police reached the spot and the fire could be doused by 2 a.m. The police said that 80% of the bus was burnt and only after extinguishing the fire, could a search and rescue operation be conducted and the body of Rajan retrieved.

Though initial reports said a short circuit could be the reason, the police will check the CCTV at the petrol bunk. A crew member of another bus engaged in dousing the fire said he noticed it by 1.30 a.m. and alerted the local people and petrol bunk employees.