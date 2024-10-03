Clean-up on Shanghumughom beach

India is the first country to put forward the principles of cleanliness in front of the world, Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a clean-up activity organised on Shanghumughom Beach on Wednesday by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs.

“It was Lord Buddha who first spoke about cleanliness to the world. Thousands of years ago, when no such code of conduct about cleanliness existed anywhere in the world, it was Buddha who spread such ideas from India. Later, Mahatma Gandhi also taught us lessons on self-disposal of waste. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, to effectively carry forward the efforts of his predecessors on cleanliness,” he said.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari presided over the function.