Clean up  Amayizhanjan Canal in time-bound manner: HC

The steps for cleaning up the Amayizhanjan Canal in Thiruvananthapuram shall be implemented in a time-bound manner, the Kerala High Court has directed.

A Division Bench consisting of Justices Bechu Kurian Thomas and P. Gopinath pulled up the State government and other stakeholders for their inaction in cleaning up the city, which led to the accumulation of waste.

The sight of plastic and refuse being dumped into the canal was embarrassing for the city. The State should evolve plans for cleaning up the canal, the Bench directed.

The Division Bench made the observations in a suo motu case it had initiated after the fire at the solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram last year.

Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, who appeared online, said the State government would act tough on dumping of waste, including slapping fine on those who illegally dumped waste. The State government was chalking out plans to address the issue. It was committed to cleaning up the waste heaps and the Amayizhanjan Canal, she informed the court.

The State government had initiated steps for cleaning up the canal and sensitising people against dumping of waste, Ms. Muraleedharan said.

The Bench suggested that prosecution proceedings be initiated against dumping of waste.

The Bench, which also sought the possibility of screening short videos on TV channels and cinema halls to create awareness, noted that the Railways shall take steps to prevent littering on railway tracks. The dumping of plastic waste, including food containers, shall be curbed, the Bench suggested.

The court also asked the Kochi Corporation about the steps being taken for cleaning the city.