GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clean up  Amayizhanjan Canal in time-bound manner: HC

Division Bench pulls up the State government and other stakeholders for their inaction in cleaning up the city, which led to the accumulation of waste

Published - July 27, 2024 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The steps for cleaning up the Amayizhanjan Canal in Thiruvananthapuram shall be implemented in a time-bound manner, the Kerala High Court has directed.

A Division Bench consisting of Justices Bechu Kurian Thomas and P. Gopinath pulled up the State government and other stakeholders for their inaction in cleaning up the city, which led to the accumulation of waste.

The sight of plastic and refuse being dumped into the canal was embarrassing for the city. The State should evolve plans for cleaning up the canal, the Bench directed.

The Division Bench made the observations in a suo motu case it had initiated after the fire at the solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram last year.

Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, who appeared online, said the State government would act tough on dumping of waste, including slapping fine on those who illegally dumped waste. The State government was chalking out plans to address the issue. It was committed to cleaning up the waste heaps and the Amayizhanjan Canal, she informed the court.

The State government had initiated steps for cleaning up the canal and sensitising people against dumping of waste, Ms. Muraleedharan said.

The Bench suggested that prosecution proceedings be initiated against dumping of waste.

The Bench, which also sought the possibility of screening short videos on TV channels and cinema halls to create awareness, noted that the Railways shall take steps to prevent littering on railway tracks. The dumping of plastic waste, including food containers, shall be curbed, the Bench suggested.

The court also asked the Kochi Corporation about the steps being taken for cleaning the city.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.