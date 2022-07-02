Clean street food hubs planned

To be implemented in Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki initially

Clean street food hubs will be made a reality in some main cities across the State, said Health Minister Veena George on Friday .

The Food Safety department will implement this project in main cities, tourist centres and beaches where people congregate in large numbers.

In the first phase, the project would be implemented in Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki. The effort is to make street food a safe proposition for the public.

Small eateries and wayside vendors will come within the ambit of the project. About 20 to 50 small eateries in a locality would be considered as a cluster. All eateries in the cluster would be given training on serving safe and hygienic food and issued certificates also.

Food Safety officials will conduct a pre-audit in the clusters in panchayats, municipality and Corporation areas, assess the facilities in each eatery and give sufficient directions to these eateries on serving clean and safe food.

The employees in the eateries would be given training. The infrastructure, manner of dressing of the staff, hygiene, kitchen utensils and equipment would be examined .

The final audit will be done by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India authorities and certification issued.