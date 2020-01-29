Clean Kottayam project from April

As part of implementing the year-long cleaning drive, Clean Kottayam-Green Kottayam, authorities have constituted a people’s committee to oversee the project.

The committee, which has district panchayat president Sebastian Kulathungal as chairman, will have all legislators and MPs from the district as patrons.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu is the member-secretary and Fr. Sebastian Punnassery the general coordinator.

The executive committee comprises all members of the district panchayat council and presidents of all block and grama panchayats. Punnan Kurian Vengadath and John Ashramam are the technical advisers.

Binu Kannanthanam is the coordinator of the public awareness committee while Dileep Philip and Sakhariyas Njavalli are the support committee members.

The first meeting of the committee is scheduled for February 5.

The project, which will take off on April 2, will be implemented at ₹50 crore. It will begin with a massive clean-up drive to be carried out at schools, hospitals, roads, markets, and waterbodies.

This will be followed by installing waste disposal mechanisms at all households and establishments over the next year.

Besides establishing compost treatment facility, the programme also envisages collection and segregation of non-organic waste.

Waste collection

Plastic waste will be collected using Haritha Karma Sena volunteers by charging a user fee. Further, companies will be engaged to collect and treat waste from abattoirs and poultry centres across the region.

The programme is being implemented in association with the Kottayam district administration, Haritha Keralam Mission, and the Suchitwa Mission as well.