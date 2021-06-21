Clean chit to accused in Kadakkavoor POCSO case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 June 2021 19:49 IST

45-year-old woman had been arrested on charges of sexually abusing her minor son.

The Kerala Police have given a clean chit to a 45-year-old woman who had been arrested by the Kadakkavoor police in December last on charges of sexually abusing her minor son.

The special investigation team tasked with investigating the case submitted before the Thiruvananthapuram POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court its probe report on June 16.

Led by Divya V. Gopinath, Superintendent of Police (Information and Communication Technology), the team found no evidence that could strengthen the allegations that were levelled against her in the first information report (FIR).

The case had been registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by her former husband who accused her of abusing their 13-year-old child.

The accused mother, who was arrested on December 28, spent 27 days in judicial custody before she was granted bail by the Kerala High Court. Following her release, the woman had accused her former husband of wreaking vengeance against her for having moved a family court for divorce and to gain custody of their four children.

According to official sources, while the minor boy did not change his statement at any point of the probe, the investigation had progressed in its accordance during the initial stages.

However, a medical examination that was conducted by a medical board and other investigation revealed findings that contravened the allegations. No evidence sufficient for a chargesheet could be gathered by the police, sources said.

The POCSO court is yet to deliver its judgment in the case.