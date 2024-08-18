CLEA conference draws to close by adopting declaration of sustainable development

The two-day international conference on Law and Technology (CLEA), which concluded in Kumarakom on Sunday, emphasized the need for sustainability to be at the heart of development strategies in both transport and tourism.

In a declaration adopted during the event’s valedictory session, CLEA also urged a redefinition of ecotourism, advocating for regulation that serves both as facilitative and distributive justice. “We emphasize the critical role of the legal system in embedding sustainability within its core framework, ensuring that regulations protect ecological balance, promote social equity, and support economic resilience,” stated CLEA president S. Sivakumar, reading out the declaration.

The declaration also called for the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework for water transport, as well as curriculum development to equip legal professionals with the necessary expertise to navigate the complexities of water transport regulations. Recognizing the transformative potential of technological innovations, it further emphasized the need for harmonized legal frameworks across jurisdictions to enable seamless integration in transport and tourism, particularly in cross-border contexts.

Underscoring the importance of adopting best practices, the declaration advocated for the integration of technology-driven tools within the justice system to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability. “We underscore the necessity of ethical considerations within regulatory frameworks to foster inclusivity, protect human rights, and minimize environmental impact. Additionally, we call for legal and policy frameworks that support ecotourism, engage local communities, and conserve natural and cultural heritage,” Mr. Sivakumar continued.

Supreme Court Justices B.S. Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of the Republic of Seychelles Rony Govinden, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, as well as Kerala High Court Judges A. Muhamed Mushtaq, C.S. Dias, and Vinod K. Chandran were among those present