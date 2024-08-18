GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CLEA conference draws to close by adopting declaration of sustainable development

Published - August 18, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day international conference on Law and Technology (CLEA), which concluded in Kumarakom on Sunday, emphasized the need for sustainability to be at the heart of development strategies in both transport and tourism.

In a declaration adopted during the event’s valedictory session, CLEA also urged a redefinition of ecotourism, advocating for regulation that serves both as facilitative and distributive justice. “We emphasize the critical role of the legal system in embedding sustainability within its core framework, ensuring that regulations protect ecological balance, promote social equity, and support economic resilience,” stated CLEA president S. Sivakumar, reading out the declaration.

The declaration also called for the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework for water transport, as well as curriculum development to equip legal professionals with the necessary expertise to navigate the complexities of water transport regulations. Recognizing the transformative potential of technological innovations, it further emphasized the need for harmonized legal frameworks across jurisdictions to enable seamless integration in transport and tourism, particularly in cross-border contexts.

Underscoring the importance of adopting best practices, the declaration advocated for the integration of technology-driven tools within the justice system to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability. “We underscore the necessity of ethical considerations within regulatory frameworks to foster inclusivity, protect human rights, and minimize environmental impact. Additionally, we call for legal and policy frameworks that support ecotourism, engage local communities, and conserve natural and cultural heritage,” Mr. Sivakumar continued.

Supreme Court Justices B.S. Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of the Republic of Seychelles Rony Govinden, Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, as well as Kerala High Court Judges A. Muhamed Mushtaq, C.S. Dias, and Vinod K. Chandran were among those present

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.