Clay modelling workshop begins in Wayanad

More than 30 persons, including traditional pottery artisans, are attending the programme

An artist engaging in clay modelling at a workshop organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi at Mananthavady in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 30 persons, including traditional pottery artisans, are attending the programme

‘Chamathi’, a four-day clay modelling workshop being organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi in association with Mananthavady block panchayat and Solidarity Development Centre, began at the Academi auditorium at Mananthavady on Friday.

Inaugurating the programme, V. Sivadasan, MP, said the Akademi should undertake activities to instill scientific temper in society. Workshops of the Akademi should set the stage for the purpose, he added.

Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth presided over the function.

More than 30 persons, including traditional pottery artisans and clay modelling enthusiasts, are attending the programme. The workshop will conclude on Monday.