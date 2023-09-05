Classrooms, teacher-student relations should democratise: Rajesh

September 05, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh has called upon teachers to subject themselves to the process of democratization. Inaugurating the State level Teachers Day celebrations here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajesh said that classrooms and teacher-student relations should be democratized.

He said that knowledge is generated when information, interpretation and criticism synthesise properly. “Teachers should guide students in the pursuit of knowledge. Students should be encouraged to ask questions and to criticize,” he said.

Mr. Rajesh underscored the importance of generating students with capability to ask questions without fear. He exhorted the teachers and parent-teacher bodies to enhance their vigil against the increasing influence of drug lobbies on campuses.

The Minister gave away State teacher awards, PTA awards, and Vidyarangam teacher competition awards at the function. Five teachers were chosen in lower primary, upper primary, and secondary categories for the awards. In higher secondary, four teachers were given awards, and in vocational higher secondary, one teacher was given award.

K.D. Prasenan, MLA, presided over the function. Mohammed Muhsin, MLA, District Panchayat president K. Binumol, Public Education director S. Shanavas, State Council for Educational Research and Training director R.K. Jayaprakash, State Institute of Educational Society director A. Baburaj, and Deputy Director of Education P.V. Manoj Kumar spoke.

In lower primary category, the following teachers were given awards:

Ramesan Ezhokkaran from Government LP School, Mananthavadi, Wayanad; K. Unnikrishnan Nair from Bovikkanam AUP School, Mulliyar, Kasargod; K. Aboobacker from Oorpally LP School, Vengad, Kannur; E.P. Prabhavati from AMUP School, Virippadam, Akode, Malappuram; and Sasidharan Kalleri from AUP School, FACT Eastern, Ernakulam.

The following were given awards in upper primary category:

Ravi Valiyavalappil from GUP School, Kookkanam, Kannur; M. Divakaran, GUP School, Ayampara, Kasargod; C. Yusuf from VPAM UP School, Puthur, Malappuram; G.S. Anila from EVUP School, Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram, and T.R. Mini from GUP School, Thokkupara, Idukki.

The following were given awards in secondary category:

Mini M. Mathew from St. Anne’s GHSS, Changanassery, Kottayam; V.C. Shailaja from GHSS, Irikkur, Kannur; M.C. Satyan from SIHSS, Ummathur, Vadakara, Kozhikode; K.R. Latabhai from GHSS, Kamballur, Kasargod; and Suma Abraham from Mar Thoma HSS, Pathanamthitta.

The following were given awards in higher secondary category:

P.P. Ajit from SKMJHSS, Kalpatta, Wayanad; Joseph Mathew from St Mary’s HSS, Murikkassery, Idukki; Joy John from St Joseph’s HSS, General Hospital Junction, Thiruvananthapuram; and C. Manjula from GMHSS, Kottayam.

C. Haris from JDTIslam VHSS, Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode, was given the award in vocational higher secondary category.

In primary category, GMUP School, Areekode; GLP School, Tholikode, Punalur; GUP School, Vithura; GLP School, Kaithakkal, Cherukattur; and GUP School, Chunakkara, won the best PTA awards.

In secondary category, VHSS, Iringol, Perumbavoor; GVHSS, Kathirur, Thalassery; GVHSS, Mananthavadi; GVHSS, Nellikkuthu, Manjeri; and SVGVHSS, Kidangannur, Aranmula, won the best PTA awards.