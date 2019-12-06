Classroom project nearing completion

The hi-tech classroom project implemented as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission of the General Education Department is nearing completion in the district and the declaration regarding this will be made in January.

Around 8,591 laptops, 7,159 USB speakers and 5,175 projectors were distributed as part of the project in 2018. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is the implementing agency of the project.

Smart schools

A total of 384 schools including 169 government schools and 215 aided schools were made smart as part of the project that aims to turn all high school and higher secondary classrooms smart.

As part of setting up high-tech lab in LP and UP schools, a project inaugurated in July 2019, 730 schools including 371 government and 359 aided schools received IT equipment. Around 3,362 mounting kits, 1,814 screens, 383 LED television sets, 384 multifunction printers, 384 DSLR cameras and 384 HD webcams have been made available as part of the project.

So far KITE has spent ₹43.59 crore for both hi-tech school and hi-tech lab projects in the district. The amount was allotted by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)

Among government schools Anchal West Government School received maximum equipment (66 laptops and 43 projectors) and in the aided category it’s Vimala Hridaya Girls Higher Secondary School, Kollam, that received 91 laptops and 71 projectors.

IT training

As part of the project, KITE also provided special IT training to teachers using Samagra, a resource portal exclusively launched for employing digital communication in classrooms. An online open learning course portal named KOOL (KITE's Open Online Course) was launched and Little KITEs clubs were formed across 174 schools in the district to promote IT-related activities. The government had also given nod to distribute equipment to 83 schools in the district with less than seven students in one division.

All the IT equipment including laptops and projectors come with a five-year warranty to ensure the maintenance of the machines. Moreover, a web portal and call centre have been opened for reporting and rectifying hardware complaints.

“The IT audit will be completed in January and arrangements have been made to make the State and district level declarations,” said KITE Chief Executive Officer K Anvar Sadat.

All the details of the hi-tech schools in the district are available in Samagra portal.