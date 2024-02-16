ADVERTISEMENT

Classroom interactive panels, digital studio opened at Nadakkavu school

February 16, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Both facilities have been set up using ₹45 lakh from the MLA’s fund

The Hindu Bureau

Students making use of the digital studio that was launched at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode is now one of the few schools in the State to have classroom interactive panels and a digital studio.

The two facilities have been implemented as part of the PRISM project which aims to bring about revolutionary changes in public sector schools through multiple interventions.

The interactive LED panels have been set up in 22 classrooms in the school as part of the ‘Touch and Teach’ programme, thus opening up immense possibilities for the teaching and learning process in classrooms. The digital audio and video editing studio is a state-of-the-art facility available only in select schools in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the facilities have been set up using ₹45 lakh from the local development fund of the MLA (Kozhikode North). MLA Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the facilities while C. Rekha, chairperson of the education standing committee of the Kozhikode Corporation, presided over the event. Former MLA and founder of the PRISM project A. Pradeep Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US