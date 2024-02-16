GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Classroom interactive panels, digital studio opened at Nadakkavu school

Both facilities have been set up using ₹45 lakh from the MLA’s fund

February 16, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Students making use of the digital studio that was launched at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, on Friday.

Students making use of the digital studio that was launched at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode is now one of the few schools in the State to have classroom interactive panels and a digital studio.

The two facilities have been implemented as part of the PRISM project which aims to bring about revolutionary changes in public sector schools through multiple interventions.

The interactive LED panels have been set up in 22 classrooms in the school as part of the ‘Touch and Teach’ programme, thus opening up immense possibilities for the teaching and learning process in classrooms. The digital audio and video editing studio is a state-of-the-art facility available only in select schools in the State.

Both the facilities have been set up using ₹45 lakh from the local development fund of the MLA (Kozhikode North). MLA Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the facilities while C. Rekha, chairperson of the education standing committee of the Kozhikode Corporation, presided over the event. Former MLA and founder of the PRISM project A. Pradeep Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.