Classroom interactive panels, digital studio opened at Nadakkavu school

February 16, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu in Kozhikode is now one of the few schools in the State to have classroom interactive panels and a digital studio.

The two facilities have been implemented as part of the PRISM project which aims to bring about revolutionary changes in public sector schools through multiple interventions.

The interactive LED panels have been set up in 22 classrooms in the school as part of the ‘Touch and Teach’ programme, thus opening up immense possibilities for the teaching and learning process in classrooms. The digital audio and video editing studio is a state-of-the-art facility available only in select schools in the State.

Both the facilities have been set up using ₹45 lakh from the local development fund of the MLA (Kozhikode North). MLA Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the facilities while C. Rekha, chairperson of the education standing committee of the Kozhikode Corporation, presided over the event. Former MLA and founder of the PRISM project A. Pradeep Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.