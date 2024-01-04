Classical dance forms present a visual treat on Day One

January 04, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

It was all splendour and fluid movements. Every clang of chilanka (ankle bells) in sync with mudras while graceful postures complemented exquisite footwork.

Day One of the State School Arts Festival was a visual feast featuring a plethora of classical dance forms. The crowd, even though smaller at some venues, watched in rapt attention admiring every move and expression of the performer on stage. And the contestants danced with passion and versatility showcasing their skill in the most impressive manner.

Mohiniyattam that began at the main venue following the inaugural ceremony had ‘mohinis’ or enchantresses dancing to the tune of some beautiful compositions. They exuded charm and buoyancy as they swayed with the music, their movements delicate and lyrical. The dancers explored the layers of lasya as they progressed to codified ‘adavus’. Of late, there has been a clash of Kalamandalam and RLV styles, which seemed to be a cause for concern for many participants and their gurus. While a few danseuses opted for innovation and garnered kudos from the audience, most stuck to the traditional format.

Brisk movements and hand gestures defined the Bharatanatyam competition held at the Town Hall. Mehrin Naushad of Sree Krishna HSS, Thrissur, who performed a Mookambika sthuti in her dazzling costume, said she has been learning the art form since the age of five.

Another highlight of the day was Kuchipudi. The venue, the CSI convention centre, reverberated with the intricate rhythm and magnificence of the dance form.

At Government Girls HS, the stage came alive with the most majestic dance form, Kerala’s own Kathakali. While Ananthan Unni, a Class 8 student and first-time contestant representing Alappuzha, portrayed Lord Krishna in Rukmini Swayamvaram, R. Athuljith from Kozhikode was Arjuna in Kalakeyavadham. Though the grandiose dance drama has seen a lot of new-age productions, experts believe in the longevity of classical attakathas. “We have seen everything from Shakespeare and Iliad to the stories of Sree Narayana Guru and Sree Buddha. They last for only a few years, but plays like Nalacharitham and Kalyanasaugandhikam are eternal,” says Kalamandalm Premkumar, who has trained two solo performers and four groups for the festival.

The day ended with group dance, perhaps the most spectacular event of the festival.

