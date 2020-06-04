Classes will be re-telecast: Kerala CM

Classes telecast on a trial basis on Victers channel for school students in the first two weeks of the new academic year will be telecast again. No student will be deprived of any class owing to unavailability of television or mobile phone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Offline classes facilities will be arranged by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, in tribal settlements and other backward areas, the Chief Minister said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan spoke in detail about the arrangements made for the online classes. Local self-government institutions, teachers, parent-teacher associations, Kudumbashree units – all were engaged in these efforts.

MLAs had been approached, and they had responded, irrespective of their party affiliations. Arrangement were being made by the Samagra Shiksha for students to view the classes in local talent centres, libraries, tribal study centres, and community learning centres.

The Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), Kerala State Beverages Corporation, and student and youth organisations too had come forward offering help.

The telecast schedule of the classes too had been drawn up in a manner that all students benefited. Videos would be uploaded on YouTube and Facebook too. By time the two-week trial period was over, all students would be able to view the classes.

The online classes, he reminded, were a temporary arrangement as there was uncertainty over school reopening. It was necessary to draw children into the academic process without any delay. Such a programme was also necessary for their mental development, he said.

Student’s death

Mr. Vijayan said the death of a Class 10 girl student of Government High School, Irimbiliyam, in Malappuram was unfortunate.

As the girl’s father had said she was upset at missing out on the online classes, an investigation by the General Education Department was under way.

A preliminary investigation by the department had found that 25 students in the school had no TV or Internet access. The deceased too was on the list.

The student’s class teacher had contacted her and said hurdles with the online classes would be addressed. The Irimbiliyam panchayat education committee had prepared an action plan to solve the problems of students in each ward. The school PTA too had decided to provide TV and Internet access. All these activities were under way.