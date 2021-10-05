Classes resume in Wayanad colleges

KALPETTA

05 October 2021 00:15 IST

Most of the institutions in district record 100% attendance

When the offline classes for college students in the State resumed on Monday, most of the colleges in the district recorded 100% attendance of students.

The students, who have been studying in postgraduate and final-year undergraduate courses, were in a jubilant mood as they met their classmates on the campus premises after a long interval.

“We never thought that we could meet again in physical class rooms owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” S. Athulya , a second year M.Com student of the NMSM College here, said.

Advertising

Advertising

The students were allowed into colleges after checking for temperature and providing them sanitizers at the entrances.

The classes for postgraduate students will continue as usual, but the classes for undergraduate students have been arranged on alternate days, Shaji Thadevus, Principal, NMSM College, said.

All students in final undergraduate and postgraduate courses attended classes on Monday, said John Mathai, Principal of St. Mary’s College at Sulthan Bathery, the first higher education institution in the district, said.

Two students were permitted to sit on a bench and classes were arranged in seminar halls to accommodate students adhering the COVID-19 protocol.

Strict instructions were given to all students to adhere to the COVID protocol by avoiding gatherings in open spaces and at the time of lunch, Dr. Mathai said.