Classes on VICTERS channel from June 1

Praveshanotsavam also to be telecast on the channel

The decision to begin the classes was taken at a meeting of the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee that was presided over by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday.

The meeting, however, sought that Plus Two classes resume only when the classes for Plus One had concluded.

The State-level online Pravesanotsavam that will kick off the start of the new academic year will be telecast on the VICTERS channel. Teachers’ organisations, at the meeting, also asked for arrangements for Pravesanotsavam to be made at the school level.

To supplement the digital classes on VICTERS, the teachers pressed for school-level platforms to start online classes for enhanced interaction between teachers and students. If online classes for students by their schoolteachers would have to be realised, a mass campaign should be undertaken to ensure availability of mobile phones, the teachers’ organisations said, expressing their support for such an endeavour.

Textbooks were still in hubs in many places and yet to reach schools. Steps should be taken by AEOs and DEOs to make textbooks available in schools by June 1, they said.

Teachers demanded that appointment to vacant teachers’ posts be expedited. Despite getting the State Public Service Commission advice memos, many teachers had been waiting for appointments. There were teachers who had not been getting paid as schools had not opened, they pointed out.

Teachers also sought that they be posted for valuation duty at nearby centres rather than distant centres.