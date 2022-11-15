Classes for new MBBS batch at Idukki Medical College begin

November 15, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurated the first batch of MBBS students at the Government Medical College in Idukki on Tuesday.

Addressing the occasion, the Minister said the opening of the medical college fulfilled a long-pending dream of Idukki residents. “It was only when war broke out in Ukraine that we realised the volume of students going abroad for studies. We need to have basic facilities for all kinds of higher education in our country itself. It was efforts in this direction that led the Idukki Medical College to receive approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC) to commence its first batch,” said Mr. Augustine.

He said the government has already arranged a good hostel and a canteen for the students.

According to officials, the NMC sanctioned 100 MBBS seats to the college in July. As many as 77 students have taken admission in the new academic year. Out of this, 76 are from Kerala, while one student has been admitted from the all-India medical rank list.

Dean Kuriakose, MP, presided. District Collector Sheeba George, district panchayat president Jiji K. Philip, Idukki Medical College Principal D. Meena, college superintendent Suresh Varghese were among those who attended the function.

The district’s first medical college was established in 2014 by the Kerala government with an intake of 50 students. However, the college had not admitted new batches since the first-year and the second-year MBBS students were shifted to other medical colleges after the Medical Council of India (MCI) cancelled its recognition in 2016 due to ‘lack of clinical facilities.’

The medical college was started at the district hospital building near the district headquarters at Cheruthoni with poor facilities in 2014. Idukki district was mainly depending on the Kottayam Medical College and the Theni Medical College in Tamil Nadu for emergency and specialised treatments.