Classes for 1 to 9 until noon: Sivankutty

February 13, 2022 10:04 IST

The teaching community had demanded an extension of class hours until evening to complete portions that remained in the syllabi

The General Education Department has put on hold the proposal to extend regular school hours for students of Classes 1 to 9 until evening.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty told mediapersons the in-person sessions that will commence for these classes on Monday shall be confined until noon.

While the teaching community had demanded an extension of class hours until evening to complete portions that remained in the syllabi, such plans have been put in abeyance.

“A meeting of teachers’ organisations will be held on Tuesday to discuss the demand. The issue had also come up for discussion with officials of the department few days ago. A call on a full-scale resumption of offline classes will be taken at a later stage,” he said.