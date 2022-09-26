Classes at Konni medical college set to start this academic year

ADVERTISEMENT

Focussed efforts by authorities to commence MBBS classes at the Government Medical College in Konni in the ongoing academic year itself have finally paid off, with the National Medical Commission (NMC) according a formal approval to the college.

According to Health Minister Veena George, admission of MBBS students will be made possible in this academic year itself by expediting the procedures. With this, the number of approved MBBS seats in the government sector will become 1,655.

“The recognition from NMC will pave the way for major development of the Konni medical college, which will be upgraded in a phased manner,” said Ms. George in a statement.

Development works to the tune of ₹250 crore have been carried out at the hospital, which included establishment of an administrative block and allied facilities, besides a second block with 200 beds. An amount of ₹18.72 crore has been made available through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for completing the preparations towards commencing the first-year classes, besides an administrative sanction of ₹15.5 crore for constructing roads, entry gate and a sewage treatment plant.

Two medical colleges, one each at Idukki and Konni, have obtained recognition after this government came to power, securing an additional 200 seats for MBBS. As many as 26 specialty seats and 9 super-speciality seats too have been sanctioned, the statement said.

Additionally, nursing colleges have been opened at the medical colleges in Kollam and Manjeri, which together accomodates 120 students.

Commenting on the development, Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar recalled the efforts taken to address the shortcomings in the first round of inspections by the NMC. The medical college has been granted permission by holding an online hearing after two months of filing an appeal, he said.

“The institution currently sits on a 50-acre property, while more land will be required to ensure its future development. In view of this, preparatory works on land acquisition for the project will also begin soon,” he said.

The District Collector attributed the achievement to collective efforts by the hospital staff, bureaucracy and the political leadership. “Review meetings were held regularly under the Health Minister and the legislator, and a report was prepared accordingly. A hearing on the appeal was held early this month,” she said.