Classes 1 to 9 back to school from Feb. 14

Thiruvananthapuram

04 February 2022 21:22 IST

Schools for classes 1 to 9, creches, and kindergartens will reopen on February 14. Classes 10 to 12 in schools and undergraduate and postgraduate courses will get under way on February 7.

The decision was taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

The dip in the COVID-19 case graph has prompted the government to allow some more relaxations, including resumption of in-person learning. Examinations will be held without any change.