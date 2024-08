The Class X equivalency examinations for this year will be held from October 21 to 30. A statement from the Examination Secretary here said that the examination fee could be paid without fine from August 30 to September 11 and with fine from September 12 to 13 (from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) at the examination centres. For details, visit https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in