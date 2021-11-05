Class VIII resumes on Monday

Early by a week due to National Achievement Survey on Nov. 12

Classes will resume for standard VIII students in the State on Monday, a week earlier than scheduled owing to the conduct of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) in schools on November 12.

The decision was taken following recommendations from Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K.

The NAS is a survey of students’ learning undertaken by the Union Ministry of Education. It is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education for Classes III, V, VIII, and X students of State Government schools, Government aided schools, private unaided recognised schools, and Central Government schools. It helps determine effectiveness of school education through an assessment framework developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Competencies attained by the students vis-a-vis learning outcomes are gauged. The survey findings also compare performance across spectrum and population.

Class IX

Classes VIII and IX in the State were to begin on November 15 as part of staggered reopening plans. The decision to begin school for class VIII students will not have any bearing on the scheduled date for Class IX. Plus One classes are also expected to begin on November 15.

Schools reopened on November 1 after a long COVID-19 break of 19 months. Primary students from classes I to VII and those in classes X and XII began classes that day.