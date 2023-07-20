ADVERTISEMENT

Class III student from Manipur is now Kerala’s daughter: Sivankutty

July 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Jejem reached the State from a riot-hit area of Manipur with the help of relatives

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty visiting Hoineijem Vaiphei, a student from Manipur, who has enrolled at the Government Lower Primary School, Thycaud.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala is a State where one can live in peace and study and grow, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was talking to mediapersons after visiting Hoineijem Vaiphei, fondly known as Jejem, a girl from Nakhujang in Manipur who is a Class III student at Government Lower Primary School, Thycaud, here on Thursday.

Jejem reached the State from a riot-hit area of Manipur with the help of relatives. Though she did not have any official documents, including transfer certificate (TC), she was, nevertheless, given admission to the government school by the General Education department. She has been provided with various facilities, including uniform.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said shocking news that shook human conscience was coming from Manipur. Jejem’s parents and her brothers had to flee their village after their house was reportedly burned down and moved to a refugee camp. Against such a backdrop, Jejem would grow up as Kerala’s daughter. The government would provide all support for her education, he said.

The current situation in Manipur was saddening, said Mr. Sivankutty, calling for strong action against those guilty of violence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US