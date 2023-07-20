HamberMenu
Class III student from Manipur is now Kerala’s daughter: Sivankutty

Jejem reached the State from a riot-hit area of Manipur with the help of relatives

July 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty visiting Hoineijem Vaiphei, a student from Manipur, who has enrolled at the Government Lower Primary School, Thycaud.  

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty visiting Hoineijem Vaiphei, a student from Manipur, who has enrolled at the Government Lower Primary School, Thycaud.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala is a State where one can live in peace and study and grow, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was talking to mediapersons after visiting Hoineijem Vaiphei, fondly known as Jejem, a girl from Nakhujang in Manipur who is a Class III student at Government Lower Primary School, Thycaud, here on Thursday.

Jejem reached the State from a riot-hit area of Manipur with the help of relatives. Though she did not have any official documents, including transfer certificate (TC), she was, nevertheless, given admission to the government school by the General Education department. She has been provided with various facilities, including uniform.

The Minister said shocking news that shook human conscience was coming from Manipur. Jejem’s parents and her brothers had to flee their village after their house was reportedly burned down and moved to a refugee camp. Against such a backdrop, Jejem would grow up as Kerala’s daughter. The government would provide all support for her education, he said.

The current situation in Manipur was saddening, said Mr. Sivankutty, calling for strong action against those guilty of violence.

