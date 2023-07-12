HamberMenu
Class II student fatally hit by school bus in Thrissur

She had got down from the bus and was crossing the road when the bus hit her

July 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old girl was fatally hit by a school bus at Velur in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Diya, daughter of Rajan Panikkaveettil of Velur. She was a Class II student of OIET Public School, Thalakkottukara.

The accident happened in front of her house. Diya had got down from the bus and was crossing the road. The driver, who did not notice the girl crossing the road, started the bus. Though she was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

