Class II student brutally caned

In yet another instance of corporal punishment of school students, a Class II student of a lower primary school near Kuruppanthara here was brutally caned allegedly by his class teacher for not being able to read a textbook.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the boy’s mother, the police booked a case against the teacher, identified as Minimol Jose. The accused has been placed under suspension by the school management, pending inquiry.

Complaint lodged

The police said the accused, a teacher at St. Xavier’s Lower Primary School at Mannarappara, allegedly assaulted the boy on Wednesday afternoon after taking him to the staff room. The boy later disclosed the episode to his grandmother, who approached the school authorities with a complaint. Later, they also lodged a complaint with the local police and Childline.

Though the school authorities tendered an unconditional apology and asked the teacher to go on leave, the incident snowballed into a controversy after Democratic Youth Federation of India workers staged a protest in front of the school on Thursday, demanding the teacher’s arrest.

Talks with protesters

Kaduthuruthy District Education Officer (DEO) Saudamini, who visited the school on Thursday morning, held discussions with the schools authorities, PTA members, and the protesters. Later, the official also visited the victim’s residence and collected his statement.

On confirming the teacher’s involvement in the incident, a recommendation to place her under suspension was sent to the school management.

“A probe, initiated by the Kaduthuruthy DEO, found fault with the teacher and a detailed report has been sent to the Director of Public Instruction,” said T.K. Ajitha Kumari, Deputy Director of Education, Kottayam.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the Kaduthuruthy police booked a case against the accused under Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code.

“An investigation has been launched on a statement given by the victim’s mother and the arrest of the accused teacher will be recorded upon collecting eyewitness’ statements,” officials said.

Besides the police, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights too has launched a probe into the complaint.