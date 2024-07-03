Class I enrolments come down again in govt., aided schools

The number of students who have taken admission to Class I in government and aided schools in the State has come down for the second consecutive year, as per the sixth working day statistics in the 2024-24 academic year.

At the same time, the number of students in unaided institutions has gone up.

The number of students who took admission to Class I in government schools has come down from 99,566 in 2023-24 to 92,638 this year, a difference of 6,928. In aided schools, it showed a slight dip from 1,58,583 to 1,58,348, a fall of 235. However, the Class I enrolment in unaided schools went up from 39,918 to 47,862 in the same period, an increase of 7,944. This even as the overall enrolment in Class 1 went up slightly by 781.

Last year, admissions to Class I in government and aided schools had fallen by 10,164, but that in unaided schools went up by over 5,000.

The total number of students in Class I to X also fell from 37,46,647 last year to 36,43,607 this year, a difference of 1,03,040. This drop comes even as the Left Democratic Front government claims that lakhs of students have taken admission to public schools since it came to power.

The total number of students in Class I to X in government schools decreased from 12,23,554 to 11,60,579, less by 62,975; and that in aided institutions by 54,109 (from 21,81,170 to 21,27,061). It went up in unaided schools from 3,41,923 to 3,55,967, an increase of 14,044 though.

The number of students who took admission to Classes II to X in State schools this academic year was 34,554. This was 42,059 last year, as per figures from the office of the Minister for General Education.

