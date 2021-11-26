Class hours may be extended till evening

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 November 2021 22:39 IST

The General Education Department is considering the extension of class hours in schools until evening.

The proposal came up for discussion at a meeting chaired by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty here on Friday. While the meeting concluded in favour of extending the class hours, a final decision is yet to be taken, sources said.

The plan has come under active consideration following concerns raised by the teaching community over the difficulty in completing portions of the syllabi by confining classes until noon. Besides, most schools held classes on shift basis on alternate days in view of the pandemic situation.

The meeting also decided to launch 50 temporary Plus One batches additionally to address the shortage of seats.