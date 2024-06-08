ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10 student assaulted in Wayanad school, alleges ragging

Published - June 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

It is yet to be ascertained whether this was a case of ragging, says the police

The Hindu Bureau

The Sulthan Bathery police on Saturday have registered a case based on a complaint from a Class 10 student of the Government Higher Secondary school at Moolankavu in the district that six students of the school assaulted him.

The police said the boy lodged a complaint on Saturday, stating that he was admitted to a private hospital here after sustaining injuries in the incident that occurred on Friday noon.

The police, who recorded the statement of the boy, said he had accused six students of the school, including his classmate, of assaulting and injuring him by using scissors.

The police said further investigation was on and it was yet to be ascertained whether this was a case of ragging.

Two school students were suspended in connection with the issue and a PTA meeting on Saturday decided to constitute a seven-member enquiry commission to probe into the issue, school authorities said.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty directed A. Aboobecker, Education Joint Director (Academics), to submit a report after a departmental enquiry into the issue.

Mr. Sivankutty also directed the Deputy Director of Education to visit the school and the parents of the victim. Ragging would not be allowed on school campuses in the State at any rate, the Minister said.

