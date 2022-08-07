Kerala

Class 10 equivalency exams postponed

 

The Class 10 equivalency examinations to be held from August 17 to 30 will now be held from September 12 to 23.

The revised timetable is available on the Pareeksha Bhavan website https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2022 9:48:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/class-10-equivalency-exams-postponed/article65742735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR