Clashes erupt as YC, BJYM march to collectorate
Protesters accuse government of misusing police force to suppress agitation
Activists of the Youth Congress (YC) and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took out separate protest marches to the collectorate here on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan whose name was recently dragged into the diplomatic channel gold and dollar smuggling cases by prime accused Swapna Suresh.
YC workers who first reached the spot created a stormy scene forcing the police to act tough on them with water cannons. Their attempt to barge into the collectorate compound, removing the barricade, was foiled on the spot. Two policemen on duty sustained minor injuries in the incident.
YC workers alleged that the government was trying to suppress public protests using police force. They also warned of intensifying agitations across the State to expose those involved in the scam.
BJYM workers blocked the Kozhikode-Wayanad national highway for around 30 minutes during their march. They were later arrested and removed from the spot. Some of them alleged that the police had dragged them on the road without any provocation.
Meanwhile, the Nadakkavu police said they had registered cases against 110 identifiable YC workers and 60 BJYM workers in connection with the protest march and related violence. Investigation is also on into the suspected assault on police officers, they said.
