Clash breaks out between LDF, UDF workers in Puthuppally

September 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Manarcaud junction here on Friday witnessed tense moments after workers of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) clashed each other soon after the results of the byelection in the Puthuppally Assembly constituency were out.

At least four persons sustained injuries in the fight.

The clash broke out soon after victorious candidate Chandy Ommen paid a visit to a temple here in the afternoon. As per reports, the LDF workers present in front of the local committee office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) picked up an argument with Youth Congress workers who took out a rally through Manarcaud and it soon snowballed into a clash.

The situation escalated as a group of Youth Congress leaders led by Shafi Parambil, MLA, reached the spot. A police team soon rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. To avoid further escalation, a police team was camping at the location till late in the evening.

Workers pacified

LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas too rushed to the spot and pacified his party workers.

The Youth Congress (YC) workers accused the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers of unleashing violence in police presence to avenge the electoral loss. The DYFI, in turn, accused the YC of resorting to stone pelting.

