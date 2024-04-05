ADVERTISEMENT

Clash at Moorkanad temple festival claims one more life 

April 05, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thrissur

An altercation over a football tournament resulted in a clash between two gangs on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

One more person who was injured in a clash between two gangs during a festival at Moorkanad Siva temple, near Irinjalakuda, died at a private hospital in Ernakulam on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Santhosh, 40,of Anandapuram.

The clash between two gangs occurred on Wednesday, during the festival. According to the police, an altercation over a football tournament ended in the clash. 21-year-old Akshay of Arimbur was stabbed to death during the fight.

Three more people have suffered stab injuries and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

