Clash at MGU: AISF leaders too booked

23 October 2021 20:16 IST

Earlier, case was registered against SFI leaders under similar charge of outraging woman’s modesty

The row over an alleged attack of a woman leader of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists during a clash at the Mahatma Gandhi University took a new turn on Saturday with the police booking a few AISF leaders under the same charges.

While three AISF workers were charged with outraging the modesty of woman, based on a complaint filed by an SFI woman leader, cases were registered against four others under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for making castiest remarks against the university union chairman, an SFI leader.

Earlier, the police had registered a case against 10 SFI workers on the same charge on a complaint filed by the woman AISF leader.

While cases charged for outraging the modesty of woman will be probed by the Station House Officer, Gandhinagar, the cases registered under Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be investigated by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kottayam.

Responding on the allegations, the AISF leadership said the counter-cases filed by the SFI were part of an attempt to scuttle the probe against its leaders.

A clash had broken out between the two Left wing students’ organisations during the election of students’ representatives to the Mahatma Gandhi University Senate a few days ago.