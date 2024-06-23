GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Clash at Knanaya church

Published - June 23, 2024 07:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A clash erupted at Mor Ignatius Knanya Church in Kurichy, Kottayam, on Sunday when a group of devotees attempted to interrupt the holy mass led by Kuriakose Mar Severios Metropolitan.

The episode began to unfold when the Metropolitan, recently suspended by the Patriarch of Antioch, arrived at the church in the morning. As some individuals started raising slogans against the Metropolitan, others tried to oppose them, resulting in a fight.

One person, identified as Rijo Karimbannoor, sustained a head injury during the clash and was taken to the Government Medical College in Kottayam. A police investigation is under way.

T.O Abraham, president of the Knanaya Association, stated that the Metropolitan had been invited to the parish by the parish managing Committee.

The Archdiocese is witnessing a factional war following the suspension of Severios Metropolitan as the “Archbishop and Chief Metropolitan of the Knanaya Archdiocese in India” by the Patriarch of Antioch.

The suspension was due to allegations of disobedience to the Patriarch’s orders. However, the Kottayam Munsiff Court has stayed the Patriarch’s decree, and a meeting of the Knanaya Association, the highest decision-making body of the Archdiocese, too has refused to approve the action.

