ADVERTISEMENT

Clash at council meeting: case registered against seven members

August 02, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 16 councillors, including the municipal chairman, had sustained injuries in the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A police investigation is under way against seven councillors in the Mukkom Municipality who were allegedly involved in a clash during the council meeting.

The suspects were booked under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) under the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, cases were registered against municipal chairman P.T. Babu, councillors Noufal Mallassery, V. Kunhan, Venu Kallurutty, M.K. Yassar, Abu Mundupara, and Gafoor Kallurutty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on last Saturday that a clash broke out between councillors over the authenticity of a leave application submitted by a councillor for her foreign trip. Tension began when a few UDF councillors alleged that the leave application submitted by an LDF councillor was fake.

As many as 16 councillors, including the municipal chairman, sustained injuries in the incident. They also sought treatment at a nearby government hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US