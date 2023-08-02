Clash at council meeting: case registered against seven members

August 02, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

A police investigation is under way against seven councillors in the Mukkom Municipality who were allegedly involved in a clash during the council meeting.

The suspects were booked under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) under the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, cases were registered against municipal chairman P.T. Babu, councillors Noufal Mallassery, V. Kunhan, Venu Kallurutty, M.K. Yassar, Abu Mundupara, and Gafoor Kallurutty.

It was on last Saturday that a clash broke out between councillors over the authenticity of a leave application submitted by a councillor for her foreign trip. Tension began when a few UDF councillors alleged that the leave application submitted by an LDF councillor was fake.

As many as 16 councillors, including the municipal chairman, sustained injuries in the incident. They also sought treatment at a nearby government hospital.

