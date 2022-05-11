Clarify the treatment cost that should be charged at private hospitals: SHRC directs health department.

The District Medical Officer pointed out that they cannot interfere in the amounts charged by private hospital for the treatment at ICU

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the health department to issue orders clarifying the treatment cost that should be charged by the private hospitals as per the Kerala Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation ) act.

SHRC Judicial member K. Bijunath directed the secretary of Health department to clarify the cost based on the complaint filed by M. Haneefa, a resident of Perumbalam, who alleged that a private hospital collected exorbitant charges of ₹5000 per day for treating his 5-month-old baby in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Kasaragod District Medical Officer (DMO), who submitted a report said that the said incident happened on on December 18, 2019. He informed the commission that the private hospital gave a right treatment to baby suffering from breathing problems. The baby was later treated for specialised treatment at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

The DMO informed the Commission that although the Kerala Clinical Establishment Act was in force, no specific norms or government orders were available regarding the treatment rates in private hospitals. Therefore, the DMO pointed out that they cannot interfere in the amounts charged by private hospital for the treatment at ICU .

The commission observed that such complaints could not be resolved if the treatment rates were not clarified. The an orders have been passed in such circmustance, the commission added.