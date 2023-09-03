Clarify stance on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ statement, V. Muraleedharan asks INDIA

September 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Condemning the alleged call made by Tamil Nadu Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for the “eradication of Sanatan Dharma,” Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan has questioned the stance of the INDIA on the controversial statement.

Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebrations of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Sunday, the BJP leader also challenged the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to denounce the remarks if they upheld respect for Hindu beliefs.

Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ pitch, Mr. Muraleedharan asked: “Is this the message of integrity and sovereignty that is being put forth by those who set out to open shops to spread love.”

Alleging that both Mr. Gandhi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared Mr. Stalin’s view, Mr. Muraleedharan also sought to draw parallels between the latter’s statement and Speaker A.N. Shamseer’s controversial comments in which he appealed to students to enshrine science over a literalist interpretation of religion.