Clarify on electricity tariff for shopping malls, multiplexes, KSEB tells regulatory commission

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has urged the State Electricity Regulatory Commission to sort out the confusion prevailing in the assignment of electricity tariffs for shopping malls and multiplex theatres.

In the last tariff orders, the commission had said that shopping malls, multiplex theatres with more than one screen, and hotels within shopping malls should be billed under High Tension IV(B) Commercial category. But the KSEB maintains that “ambiguity” still persists in assigning tariffs to shopping complexes outside malls and cinema theatres with two or more screens.

The KSEB noted that certain other categories of commercial consumers who use high-tension supply are charged at HT IV(A) Commercial rates.

In its latest tariff revision petition filed before the commission, the KSEB has proposed the same rates for both HT IV(A) Commercial and HT IV(B) Commercial tariff categories. The power utility has urged the commission to address this issue while notifying the tariff schedule.

At present, HT IV(B) tariff with a demand charge of ₹500 and energy charges of ₹6.9 per unit (below 30,000 units) and ₹7.90 (above 30,000 units) apply to hotels, marriage halls, convention centres, shopping malls, and multiplexes availing supply at high tension.

Educational institutions

In its tariff proposals filed last week, the KSEB has recommended re-categorisation of tariff categories in 11 instances. It has brought to the notice of the commission a demand that educational institutions run by universities also be charged the same electricity tariff as educational institutions under the administrative control of the government. At present, educational institutions run by universities are charged the higher LT VI (F) general tariff that is applicable to self-financing institutions.

Circuses

The KSEB has also suggested reclassifying circuses under LT-II Temporary Connection. At present, circuses are billed the same as cinema theatres. But the KSEB noted that unlike cinemas, circuses tend to operate only for a limited period in a year. Since the present classification is under permanent connection, they are at a disadvantage as they must pay fixed charge for the entire period.

