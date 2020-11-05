Clarify on diplomatic immunity of Egyptian, says court

The Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, has asked the Cochin Customs to clarify whether Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry, former finance head of the UAE Consulate and Confidential Partner of the UAE Consulate General, against whom it wanted to issue a non-bailable warrant, enjoys diplomatic immunity.

The Customs case is that Mr. Shoukry had smuggled out $1,90,000 (around ₹1.30 crore) to Cairo via Oman from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, in association with Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The Customs wanted Mr. Shoukry, an Egyptian, to be arraigned as the third accused in the dollar smuggling case. Swapna, along with Sarith, another key accused in the gold smuggling case, was earlier arraigned as accused in the case.

‘No privileges’

The counsel for the Customs had submitted to the court a letter issued by the Protocol Officer of the Ministry of External Affairs in June 2017, for facilitation of visa to Mr. Shoukry and his family. The letter had stated that Mr. Shoukry and his family members would not enjoy any privileges and immunities.

The Customs sought to issue the non-bailable warrant against the Egyptian for his extradition. Swapna and Sarith had accompanied the Egyptian till Oman to facilitate a hassle-free clearance for him at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. A detailed investigation, submitted the agency, was warranted to identify whether more persons were involved in the smuggling of foreign currency out of India. The court posted the case for Monday.