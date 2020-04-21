Clampdown intensified in Kannur as cases spike

With more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur, the police took firm action against motorists and people stepping out of their houses on Tuesday.

Ashok Yadav, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, said people coming out of their houses without valid reasons would be arrested and their vehicles would be seized. It was also decided to send such people to quarantine facilities. In the wake of the increase in number of cases, the district boundaries had been sealed. However, Mr. Yadav clarified that there was no need for a triple lockdown.

Superintendents of Police Yathish Chandra, Navneet Sharma, and Arvind Sukumar had been given the responsibility of strictly enforcing the orders in Kannur, Taliparamba, and Iritty respectively, Mr. Yadav said.

On Tuesday, the police arrested four persons who turned up at Mummymukh Juma Masjid in New Mahe for prayers. The area had been marked as red zone.

They had beensent to an observation centre.

Meanwhile, Collector T.V. Subhash said only special concessions granted by the Central and State governments would be applicable in the district, which had been declared a red zone with 19 hotspots. However, even these exemptions would not apply for areas listed as hotspots. Mr. Subhash said these areas would be completely closed and only one entry and exit point would be allowed to deliver essential commodities.