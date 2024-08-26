Clamour grows for a woman as chairperson of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy

The Kerala government is hard pressed to find an acceptable candidate for the post of the Chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy at the earliest, as the selection process for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IIFK) is already in progress when film maker Ranjith resigned following a sexual harassment charge levelled against him by actor Sreelekha Mitra recently. The post of the Chairman of the Academy is a coveted one as he/she will be the IFFK director by default and is a key player in making major decisions. With the next edition of IIFK set to begin on December 13, and the entries having started coming in, many filmmakers have already thrown in their hats for the sought-after post.

Meanwhile, women’s organisations across the State have come forward with a demand to appoint a woman in the vacant position. Several activists have already mailed a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan making the demand, and reminding him to practise the Left Democratic Front’s slogan of ‘Idathupaksham Sthree paksham’ (Left supports women’s rights).

It was an idea that germinated in several WhatsApp groups that stand for feminist politics in the State after parts of the K. Hema Committee report were published, that led to the mass petition. “The discussion arose in groups like ‘Malayali Penkoottam’ and ‘Athijeevithayaya Nadi’ besides the ‘Thulya Prathinidhya Prasthanam’. It soon escalated to the idea of sending a mass petition,” said Divya Divakaran, an activist from Malappuram district who has signed the petition.

The petition points out that a woman has never adorned the position of the Chairperson of the Academy. “There are any number of capable women who deserve the position in Malayalam Cinema. The government should make the move to appoint a gender-sensitive woman in the post as a first step in eradicating the misogyny and exploitation in Malayalam Cinema,” the petition says.

Call for change

Several organisations that sided with the survivor in the actor sexual assault case have come together to make the demand. “All governments are hesitant to appoint women in positions of power. There needs to be a change,” said feminist activist K. Ajitha.

Women from various walks of life such as writer K.R. Meera, civil servant Rekha Raj, activists V.P. Suhara, A.K. Jayasree, M. Sulfath, Kanchanamala, Ammini K. Wayanad, Kusumam Joseph and transgender activist Sheethal Shyam are among those who have signed the petition and forwarded to the Chief Minister.

However, the dearth of women in decision making positions in Malayalam cinema may come as a damper, even if the government decides to heed the demand to save face.