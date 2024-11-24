Clamour for more underpasses in densely populated NH 66 corridor

Residents on either side of the Edappally-Muthakunnam NH 66 corridor have intensified their protest, seeking more underpasses in the densely populated stretch where the highway is being six-laned.

ADVERTISEMENT

They cited the Kunnumpuram-Varapuzha stretch as an example of such a locale, where pedestrians have a harrowing time crossing the road. This has in turn resulted in residents and others having to walk for a few kilometres up to the nearest underpass in order to reach the other side of the road. They include students and others who have to reach schools, hospitals, markets, and places of worship located less than 100 metres away, on the opposite side, said sources in the National Highway Avakasa Samrakshana Samithi.

A ‘women’s wall’ was organised along the stretch on Friday (November 23), demanding that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) ready adequate number of underpasses on the highway that was being widened as part of the six-laning of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod NH 66. The attendees included over 4,000 people — members of the Kudumbashree womens’ self-help group (SHG) and their family members. This would be followed by the submission of a ‘mass postal petition’ to the NHAI and the State and Central governments.

The Samithi and the Cheranalloor Development Committee have been spearheading agitations demanding more underpasses and the construction of drains and service roads at the same level as that of plots on either side. Faced with complaints about the ‘high’ level at which drains and service roads were being built, Cheranalloor grama panchayat had issued a stop memo and sought a relook at their design. This was after residents, traders, and others expressed fear that their land and buildings would get inundated in case of a heavy rainfall.

The Cheranalloor Development Committee had earlier reiterated its demand that works be done as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.